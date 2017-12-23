Sincap jumps 6.3% on liability disclaimer, Orion Energy expansion

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
SHARES of commodity trader Sincap Group rose 6.3 per cent on Friday after the company took steps to address potential liabilities from a recently disposed subsidiary.
The counter finished at 1.7 Singapore cents, up 0.1 Singapore cent, with 35.3 million shares worth S$628,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo