Singapore Airlines looking to deploy new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on Nagoya, Fukuoka flights

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 7:51 AM

SIA – the first carrier to operate the latest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner – had earlier identified Perth and Osaka as the first two destinations which will use the new plane from May this year.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[NORTH Charleston, South Carolina] Singapore Airlines (SIA) is looking to deploy its new Boeing 787-10 - which it will take delivery of on Sunday night (March 25, US time) - to destinations in Japan, such as Nagoya and Fukuoka.

SIA - the first carrier to operate the latest variant of Boeing's Dreamliner - had earlier identified Perth and Osaka as the first two destinations which will use the new plane from May this year.

The airline's chief executive, Goh Choon Phong, said in an interview that SIA will receive the first eight of 49 787-10 Dreamliners in the coming financial year, and Japan is one of the destinations on the company's radar.

"I think it's fair to say that the destinations in Japan are choices that we will certainly look at to deploy the 787-10, and that will include Nagoya and Fukuoka", Mr Goh told The Straits Times on Sunday in North Charleston.

"It's the right mission, in terms of flying time and also, its an important market for us to deploy a good solid business and economy class product too," Mr Goh added.

SIA currently operates daily flights to both Nagoya and Fukuoka, using the older Airbus A330-300.

Mr Goh, together with other company executives, are visiting Boeing's production plant in South Carolina, US, to collect SIA's first 787-10 Dreamliner. The plane is expected to land in Singapore on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

The 787-10 is 5.5 metres longer than the earlier variant, the 787-9, and can carry 14 per cent more passengers.

SIA had revealed earlier that its 787-10 will be able to seat 337 passengers, with 36 in business class and 301 in economy.

The plane will also feature the airline's new regional cabin products, which SIA will unveil on Wednesday.

Ahead of the introduction of regular services to Perth and Osaka, the 787-10s will be operated on selected Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur flights for crew training.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Mar 26, 2018
Mar 26, 2018
Mar 26, 2018
Mar 26, 2018
Mar 26, 2018
Mar 26, 2018
Mar 26, 2018
