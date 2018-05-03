You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore edges out Vietnam as Asia's top stock market

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

THERE'S been lots of competition for the title of Asia's best-performing stock market this year. Among the major equity indexes in the region, eight have climbed to records in the first four months alone.

On Wednesday, Singapore's Straits Times Index nudged higher, boosting this year's gain to 6.2 per cent in local currency terms, and took the top spot from Vietnam's VN Index, which plunged 2 per cent.

The city-state has its three big banks to thank for clinching the top spot across all major equity markets in the continent. On April 30, DBS Group Holdings Ltdreported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates . Rivals United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp report in the coming days, and could fuel further gains in the Straits Times Index. "Singapore's stock market is very much a reflection of its open economy," Edward Lim, chief investment officer of Covenant Capital Pte in Singapore, said by phone.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Vietnam's benchmark index has been paring advances after a 43 per cent surge in the past year. The VN Index has fallen 14 per cent from a record high on April 9, as investors take profit and as a spate of local share sales curbed gains.

Two of the markets which climbed to records this year - the Philippines and Indonesia - are now among the worst performers of 2018.

Even so, some investors aren't convinced that Singapore will remain the best stock market in the region. "Valuations are actually stretched. If you look at other Asian markets, China still remains our top pick," Covenant's Mr Lim said. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Nordic Group clinches S$6.1m of contracts through 2020

Hot stock: Hi-P down 13% on uncertain outlook; DBS lowers target price to S$1.80

MyRepublic named StarHub's first mobile virtual network operator

Nippecraft gets in-principle nod from SGX to transfer to Catalist

Artivision Technologies enters into reverse takeover to acquire MC Payment

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sembcorp, OUE Hospitality Trust, AGV

Editor's Choice

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

BT_20180503_ABRAZER_3422159.jpg
May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Razer teams up with Singtel to link their regional e-payment systems

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations

Most Read

1 Please, sir, I want some more dividends
2 Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains
3 DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings
4 Trump says Singapore among possible sites for meeting with Kim Jong Un
5 Midas could be insolvent soon amid fraud allegations
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_HDB_030518_67.jpg
May 3, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices fall 0.8% m-o-m in April as volume drops 2.5%: SRX

2018-04-09T040922Z_1786399673_RC18A5975BA0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-CENBANK.JPG
May 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

Greenback surge pares most of Sing dollar's 2018 gains

May 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB earnings up 21% to S$978m for Q1

May 3, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS slaps 4-year ban on ex-Credit Suisse banker Lim Fang Wee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening