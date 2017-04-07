Singapore Myanmar Investco to open retail, F&B outlets in downtown Yangon

Singapore Myanmar Investco (SMI) will introduce retail and F&B operations in mixed developmenSingapore Myanmar Investco (SMI) will introduce retail and F&B operations in mixed development Junction City in Yangon.t Junction City in Yangon.

Junction City, which has a built up area of about 260,000 square metres, comprises Grade A-offices, a luxury hotel, a retail and entertainment complex and high-rise serviced residences.

With a five-year lease, the group is targeting to open and operate up to ten retail brands and F&B concepts in the retail and entertainment complex. Seven of its retail outlets - featuring brands such as Coach and Aigner - will be at Level 1 and the total size of these seven stores is about 7,200 sq feet.

The group is aiming to open a large Benetton fashion retail store of about 2,000 sq ft at level 2, it said. It will also open a Shiseido counter in Junction City, its first in Myanmar since landing a distribution agreement in February this year. sentifi.com Market voices on:

In addition, it is opening Crystal Jade Kitchen and Japanese ramen restaurant IPPUDO in Junction City.