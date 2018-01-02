You are here

Singapore shares rise at Tuesday open, STI up 2.66 points

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 9:14 AM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Tuesday, with Straits Times Index up 2.66 points or 0.08 per cent to 3,405.58 points at 9.02am, after the US stock market ended 2017 with its biggest annual gain in four years.

Gainers outnumbered losers 90 to 33 after 61.8 million shares worth S$40.3 million changed hands.

Active index stocks included Singtel, up two Singapore cents, Golden Agri-Resources, up 0.5 Singapore cent, SIA down three Singapore cents and UOB down 1.5 Singapore cent.

