Singtel partners Twilio on IoT platform for app developers

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 11:42 AM
SINGTEL will collaborate with cloud services provider Twilio to develop an Internet of Things (IoT) platform, the telco said on Wednesday.

Through the collaboration, the companies hope to make IoT more accessible to software developers and accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

The partnership will leverage Singtel's IoT network in Singapore and the Twilio's Programmable Wireless product to enable developers to manage the cellular connectivity of their connected device over a set of application programming interfaces (APIs), Singtel said in a release.

Developers and enterprises can also use Singtel IoT solutions for connectivity, network security, device management and advanced analytics, it added.

Said Diomedes Kastanis, Singtel's head of IoT: "We are excited to work with Twilio on bringing app developers directly onto the Singtel IoT ecosystem."

"This partnership with Twilio, will create a one-stop shop to accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions and help enterprises create exciting new products and services."

"Twilio believes that the future of IoT and connected devices will be driven by software developers and we look forward to partnering with Singtel to provide developers the confidence to deploy innovative IoT use-cases on Twilio," Chetan Chaudhary, Twilio's head of IoT said.

Singtel shares were trading S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent down at S$3.47 at 11.20am on Wednesday.

