Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

Singtel launched on Friday mobile plans with unlimited local data, talktime and SMS/MMS - touted as Singapore's first, the company said in a release on Friday.

Singtel Combo 3, 6 and 12 mobile plans will be upgraded with unlimited talk time and SMS from Friday. For an add-on of S$39.90/month, customers who sign up for these plans can enjoy unlimited local data with DATA X INFINITY, it said.

Yuen Kuan Moon, chief executive officer, Consumer Singapore, Singtel, said: "We recognise that our customers want flexibility and control over their mobile plans. That's why our DATA X 2 and DATA X 3 add-ons have been so well-received. And now with DATA X INFINITY as a further option, our customers can enjoy infinite possibilities for how they live, work and play.

"We're pleased to offer our customers a truly unlimited mobile experience. With our nationwide network upgrade to 500 Mbps supporting the latest iPhone 8 and iPhone X, as well as Samsung Note8, our customers can now enjoy the full potential of their devices at blazing speeds."