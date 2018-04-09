You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sinopipe seeks 2-month extension to hold AGM

Group, facing financial distress, has also applied for more time to submit consolidated financial statements for FY2017
Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Singapore

SINOPIPE Holdings announced late on Friday that it has applied to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for an extension of two months to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017 (FY2017), from April 30 to June 30, 2018.

It also applied to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

Making room for renewable energy

Hardening of nine-year rule for IDs

Perennial unit clinches deal for eldercare health facility in Fengxian

Nasdaq 100 looks likely to rebound back to the uptrend

Soros planning to trade cryptocurrencies

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Uber-Grab deal: Uber app extended to April 15
2 Iceberg says new Noble has 'zero chance of success'; Goldilocks objects to newest directors
3 Trump urges US$100b in new China tariffs, stoking tensions
4 Ezion to raise up to S$50m in share and options deal with Temasek's Pavilion
5 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Apr 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Focus on investment grade the key in bonds: DBS banker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening