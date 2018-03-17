You are here
Slow start to year as proceeds raised by Singapore bond offerings drop 21.5%
Biggest Singapore dollar bond offerings to date this year are LTA's S$1.2b issue and HDB's S$600m and S$515m issues
Singapore
PRIMARY bond offerings from Singapore-domiciled issuers raised some US$6.7 billion to date this year, down 21.5 per cent from the first quarter of 2017.
This is the slowest start to a year for Singapore bond offerings since 2015's proceeds of US$6.1 billion, according to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg