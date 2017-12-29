You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SMJ International announces board changes following disposal of carpet business

Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 8:49 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CARPET distributor SMJ International Holdings - which plans to rebrand itself as a property company - on Thursday announced board changes with effect from Jan 1, 2018, that are in accordance with the terms of the agreement to dispose of its carpet business, SMJ Furnishings.

These changes include the resignation of its executive director and chief operating officer Lee Lay Choo, and redesignation of executive director and CEO Ho Pei Yuen Rena to non-executive director.

Peng Fei has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director and CEO of the company to take over her role.

In addition, Ho Wan Jing Nellie has been re-designated from executive director and deputy CEO to non-executive director of the company. She is a sister of Ms Rena Ho. Both had risen through the ranks after joining as administrative assistants about two decades ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two sisters are also the ones buying over the carpet business for S$13.8 million in 50:50 proportion.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

For Oceanus minorities, relief comes too late

Corporate digest

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

No Signboard's full-year earnings fall 1.3%

Malaysian bedroom furniture maker plans Catalist IPO

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

BT_20171229_KRWILSHIRE29_3240764.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Real Estate

The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_cbd_291217_7.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Brighter economic outlook for 2018, but concerns remain

BP_Keppel_291217_11.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

BT_20171229_COVER_3240932.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Life & Culture

Start weekends earlier with The Business Times

BP_Asean_291217_9.jpg
Dec 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Asean, India to celebrate silver jubilee of partnership in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening