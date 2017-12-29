SMJ International announces board changes following disposal of carpet business

CARPET distributor SMJ International Holdings - which plans to rebrand itself as a property company - on Thursday announced board changes with effect from Jan 1, 2018, that are in accordance with the terms of the agreement to dispose of its carpet business, SMJ Furnishings.

These changes include the resignation of its executive director and chief operating officer Lee Lay Choo, and redesignation of executive director and CEO Ho Pei Yuen Rena to non-executive director.

Peng Fei has been re-designated from non-executive director to executive director and CEO of the company to take over her role.

In addition, Ho Wan Jing Nellie has been re-designated from executive director and deputy CEO to non-executive director of the company. She is a sister of Ms Rena Ho. Both had risen through the ranks after joining as administrative assistants about two decades ago.

The two sisters are also the ones buying over the carpet business for S$13.8 million in 50:50 proportion.