SMJ International appoints independent non-executive director

Fri, May 04, 2018 - 10:41 PM
CATALIST-listed SMJ International Holdings on Friday evening announced board changes with effect from May 4, 2018.

This comes as Chow Wen Kwan Marcus has chosen to resign from his role as an independent director of the company.

Mr Chow, who had been on the board since June 2014, relinquished his role to pursue personal interests, the company said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

He has also relinquished his role as a non-executive chairman of the board, a member of its audit committee and renumeration committee of the company.

Meanwhile, SMJ International appointed Ng Fook Ai Victor to take up the role of an independent non-executive director. Mr Ng will also be the chairman of the company's board and nominating committee.

Following the company's annual general meeting on April 26, Ng Tiang Hwa retired from his role as an independent non-executive director, while Ho Wan Jing Nellie retired as SMJ International's non-executive director.

Ms Ho was re-designated from executive director and deputy CEO to non-executive director of the company following an extraordinary general meeting held in Dec 2017 as part of the company's move to dispose of its carpet business, SMJ Furnishings.

Ms Ho and her sister Ho Pei Yuen Rena purchased the carpet business for S$13.8 million in 50:50 proportion.

