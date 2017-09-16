You are here

SMRT bags Thomson-East Coast Line tender

Its proposal beats the one from SBS Transit both in quality and price, says LTA
Sat, Sep 16, 2017 - 5:50 AM
The 43 km TEL, Singapore's most complex rail project to date, has 31 stations with seven interchange stations linking it to all five existing MRT lines. It opens in stages from 2019, enhancing connectivity between the north, central and eastern parts of Singapore.
SMRT Trains has beaten SBS Transit to the tender for operating the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which opens in stages from 2019.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday awarded SMRT Trains the contract to run TEL for an initial nine-year period.

