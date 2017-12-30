SoftBank succeeds in bid to buy big Uber stake

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
San Francisco
A CONSORTIUM led by SoftBank Group Corp will buy a large number of shares of Uber Technologies Inc in a deal that values the ride-services firm at US$48 billion, Uber said on Thursday, in a victory for new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.
The price is a roughly 30
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo