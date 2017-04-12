Soilbuild Reit Q1 DPU falls 4.4%

Soilbuild Business Space Reit reported a 4.4 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.489 Singapore cents in the first quarter to March, from 1.557 Singapore cents a year ago.

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit reported a 4.4 per cent drop in distribution per unit (DPU) to 1.489 Singapore cents in the first quarter to March, from 1.557 Singapore cents a year ago.

Gross revenue came in 9.2 per cent higher at some S$22 million mainly due to higher revenue from Bukit Batok Connection amounting to S$2.0 million. In addition, Solaris, Tellus Marine and Tuas Connection each contributed higher revenue of S$100,000. The revenue growth was partially offset by a reduction in revenue from West Park amounting to S$500,000.

Property operating expenses stood at S$2.8 million in the first quarter period, which was S$200,000 lower than the previous corresponding period due to a reduction in property tax for West Park.

Against that, net property income rose 12 per cent to S$19.2 million.

The counter rose 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent to finish at 68.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday.