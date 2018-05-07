Son of Medtecs' chairman takes over as CEO

MEDTECS International, in disclosures made to the Singapore Exchange on Monday, announced the appointment of William Yang as the company's new chief executive officer, replacing his father Clement Yang who remains as executive chairman.

The appointment took effect on May 2, 2018.

The change was in line with "Medtecs Group's management succession plan to ensure continuity of leadership within the senior management team", it said.

The younger Mr Yang, 36, has been an executive director of the company since Sept 2, 2013. He has been general manager at Medtecs (Taiwan) Corporation, a principal subsidiary of the company, since 2010. His mother Sherry Chen is a non-executive chairman of Medtecs (Taiwan).

The new CEO was also appointed to the company's remuneration committee with effect from May 2.