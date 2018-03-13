You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Engineering trials Smart Bus Stop outside Plaza Singapura pumping out cooler, cleaner air

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 12:27 PM

BUS commuters can enjoy a cooler and more comfortable wait outside Plaza Singapura in Orchard Road from Monday.

A trial bus stop, built by ST Engineering, features overhead nozzles that deliver cool air of as low as 24 deg C and which is as much as 90 per cent cleaner, with harmful PM2.5 particles filtered out.

The Smart Bus Stop also has a high-tech camera system that tracks commuter flow and average waiting times. It has algorithms which can monitor when there is unattended baggage or suspicious individuals loitering around.

The pilot bus stop, which was erected alongside an existing one outside Plaza Singapura, employs ST Engineering's in-house developed Airbitat Oasis air cooling and purification system.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Compared with conventional air conditioners which employ refrigerants and generate heat, the Airbitat Oasis creates a reservoir of cold water through evaporative cooling which is, in turn, used to cool the air it blows out. The system has been deployed in places such as the Singapore Zoo and Resorts World Sentosa.

Sensors embedded in the bus-stop infrastructure help to monitor air temperature and purity, which are displayed on a touchscreen board.

The bus stop, which will be put on trial for a year, was developed by ST Engineering subsidiary Innosparks, an R&D outfit and start-up incubator. It took 18 months to put the bus stop together, from conceptualisation to building.

Innosparks head Gareth Tang said that the air-cooling system and sensors can be retrofitted to other existing bus stops, making their bus-stop concept easily transferable. Mr Tang, however, declined to reveal how much the firm's bus stop costs, but noted that it costs about 60 cents an hour to run.

The Land Transport Authority's group director for public transport, Mr Yeo Teck Guan, said: "We are pleased to provide a platform for innovative ideas to be test bedded to improve land transport... We welcome more local companies to test bed ideas that could help make commuting more pleasant."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening