ST Telemedia, Thai developer TICON to build, operate data centres in Thailand

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 3:15 PM
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has entered into a strategic partnership with TICON, a Thai developer and total solutions provider of industrial properties, to develop and operate data centres in Thailand, the Singapore-based operator of data centres said on Wednesday.

TICON's wholly owned subsidiary TICON Technology will partner STT GDC in the 51:49 joint venture, to build and complete the Bangkok facility by 2020.

Said Bruno Lopez, group chief executive officer of STT GDC: "Partnering with TICON who is majority-owned by Frasers Property and TCC Group, provides us with one of the strongest local networks who has intimate understanding of the Thai market, wide access to land banks as well as extensive experience in property development in the commercial and industrial space in the Greater Bangkok area and across Thailand.

"This strategic partnership allows us to further broaden our global data centre network and bolster our position as a leading data centre provider across the region together with our other strong established bases in Asia - India, China and Singapore."

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of the executive committee of TICON said: "The market for information technology services has grown by leaps and bounds, especially the data centre market that is expected to double in size over the next three years.

"All these translate into a great opportunity for TICON to expand into such new business, as well as to demonstrate its capability and reaffirm its status as the leading developer and total solutions provider of industrial properties."

