You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stamford Tyres posts 58% drop in Q3 net profit due to higher costs

Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 6:13 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Stamford Tyres, which distributes tyres and wheels to over 90 countries, on Monday posted a third-quarter net profit of S$0.95 million, down 58.1 per cent from its year-ago net profit of S$2.3 million.

Earnings per share for the quarter fell to 0.40 Singapore cent from 0.97 Singapore cent last year.

No dividend has been declared for the period, unchanged from the preceding year.

Nonetheless, third-quarter revenue rose 3.6 per cent to S$61.9 million in FY18. This came on the back of new sales in North Asia, Stamford Tyres said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the three months ended Jan 31, 2018, gross profit fell to S$14 million, from S$15.4 million in the previous year, while gross profit margin decreased to 22.6 per cent, from 25.8 per cent last year.

This was mainly due to higher cost of sales in tyres, and higher costs of wheel production, the company said.

The counter last traded 2.86 per cent, or one Singapore cent higher to close at 36 Singapore cents apiece on Monday.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening