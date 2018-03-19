You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StarHub, Sunseap team up to enter open electricity market

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 5:00 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

TELCO StarHub and Singapore-based sustainable energy firm Sunseap are tying up to offer customers a choice of two clean energy subscription plans starting next month.

The first plan named Green Life is a 100 per cent clean energy plan tailored to meet the needs of environmentally conscious customers. Customers will receive electricity fully produced by Sunseap's solar systems at no additional cost. Electricity will be charged at the usual regulated electricity tariff.

The second plan, Green Save, allows customers to take a step towards becoming more environment-friendly while enjoying some savings. With this plan, customers will receive 5 per cent clean energy and enjoy a 20 per cent discount off the regulated tariff.

This comes as 14 retailers have been approved to take part in the pilot launch of the Open Electricity Market (OEM) in Jurong, which allows households to choose whom they buy electricity from. The pilot starts from April 1, and will benefit about 108,000 household and 9,500 business accounts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

StarHub on Monday said that both parties are entering Singapore's OEM, starting with the Energy Market Authority's soft launch in Jurong and culminating in the full liberalisation of the retail electricity market in the second half of this year.

"Consumers will be free to choose their desired electricity retailers according to their usage patterns and the prices offered. Switching electricity retailers will be seamless; there will be no disruption, and customers can continue to enjoy the same quality and reliability of electricity supply," it said.

Consumers can also "go solar without the hassle of owning or installing solar panels", it added.

As part of this joint operation, StarHub and Sunseap are collaborating on various fronts, including customer service as well as billing and sales to ensure a fuss-free experience for households.

To champion clean energy use, 5 per cent of StarHub's profits out of this business in the first three years will be channelled into the StarHub Clean Energy Fund, which will be used to drive environmental conservation initiatives including clean energy and efficiencies.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement
4 En-bloc fever may be cooling
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180319_ASGASHUB13_3354846.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_190318_3.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening