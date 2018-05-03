You are here
STI at highest since 2008 amid slow ascent
Straits Times Index inches up 1.35 points or 0.04 per cent to finish at 3,615.28 after Tuesday's break
AFTER Tuesday's break, Singapore shares continued their slow ascent, with the Straits Times Index (STI) inching up 1.35 points or 0.04 per cent to finish at 3,615.28 on Wednesday - the highest level that it has been at since 2008.
The slight incline followed mixed directions on Wall
