You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

STI closes flat in thin trade

Investors cautious over upcoming US presidential inauguration on Friday and increasing likelihood that Britain will opt for hard exit
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 05:50
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

35789870 - 21_08_2015 - pixsti22.jpg
ST PHOTO

THE Straits Times Index on Tuesday traded within a narrow band before ending a nett 0.35 of a point lower at 3,012.77

Turnover remained depressed at 1.9 billion units worth S$773 million, the second consecutive day dollar value was under the industry's estimated breakeven of S$1 billion.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening