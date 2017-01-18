You are here
STI closes flat in thin trade
Investors cautious over upcoming US presidential inauguration on Friday and increasing likelihood that Britain will opt for hard exit
THE Straits Times Index on Tuesday traded within a narrow band before ending a nett 0.35 of a point lower at 3,012.77
Turnover remained depressed at 1.9 billion units worth S$773 million, the second consecutive day dollar value was under the industry's estimated breakeven of S$1 billion.
