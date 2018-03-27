You are here
STI dips again over US-China rift
Investors stay cautious despite reports that the United States and China have opened talks on tariffs
VOLATILE factory output data and trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies weighed on Singapore on Monday, despite reports that the United States and China have opened talks on tariffs.
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost ground for the fourth straight day, dipping
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg