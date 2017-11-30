You are here
STOCKS
STI hits 2½-year high on liquidity rush
Banks and Genting win big in November, but the lenders are approaching technically overbought territory
WATER, water, everywhere, nor any drop to drink. We are quoting an epic English poem here, while ruminating on the fall of water treatment star Hyflux, which is trading near a 15-year low this week.
Liquidity continues to slosh around global financial markets, while Bitcoin crosses US$10,
