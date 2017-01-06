You are here
STOCKS
STI rises for 3rd straight day
With index at 2,954.14, resistance level of 3,000 may be tested soon
WHAT a difference a year makes - in the first three trading sessions of 2016, the Straits Times Index plunged 78 points, or 2.7 per cent, to 2,804, sending analysts scrambling to determine where the downside support might lie.
In contrast, the first three days of 2017 has seen the STI
