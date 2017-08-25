STI see-sawing ahead of bankers' meeting

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
THE Singapore stock market stayed on the see-saw on Thursday, bouncing back from the previous day's decline and shrugging off concerns about a US government shutdown.
The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.37 per cent, or 12.11 points, to close at 3,272.16.
Gainers and losers were
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal