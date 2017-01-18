Stocks to watch: Capitaland Commercial Trust, First Reit, Pacific Century

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Wednesday that could affect the trading of their shares:

Capitaland Commercial Trust (CCT) on Wednesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.39 Singapore cents for the financial quarter ended Dec 31 (Q4 2016). This translates to a 10.1 per cent increase from 2.17 cents a year ago.

Distributable income went up by 10.4 per cent to S$70.8 million, up from S$64.1 million a year ago.

Contribution from the Kupang Property, comprising Siloam Hospitals Kupang and Lippo Plaza Kupang acquired in December 2015, lifted First Reit's fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.13 Singapore cents, up from 2.09 cents a year ago.

For the three months ended Dec 31, 2016, the healthcare real estate investment trust's distributable income rose 5.1 per cent year on year to S$16.5 million.

Investment holding company Pacific Century Regional Developments, owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka Shing's son Richard Li, posted a 4.4 per cent slide in full-year earnings to S$86.98 million.

That was despite turnover for the 12 months ended Dec 31 climbing 13.1 per cent to S$12.95 million. The bottom line sank due to a drop in the share of profit from associates, which made up the bulk of net profit for the group.