You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Capitaland Commercial Trust, First Reit, Pacific Century

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 08:28
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

37576116 - 26_02_2016 - gcbridge27.jpg
ST PHOTO

THE following companies made announcements before the market opened on Wednesday that could affect the trading of their shares:

Capitaland Commercial Trust (CCT) on Wednesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.39 Singapore cents for the financial quarter ended Dec 31 (Q4 2016). This translates to a 10.1 per cent increase from 2.17 cents a year ago.

Distributable income went up by 10.4 per cent to S$70.8 million, up from S$64.1 million a year ago.

Contribution from the Kupang Property, comprising Siloam Hospitals Kupang and Lippo Plaza Kupang acquired in December 2015, lifted First Reit's fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) to 2.13 Singapore cents, up from 2.09 cents a year ago.

For the three months ended Dec 31, 2016, the healthcare real estate investment trust's distributable income rose 5.1 per cent year on year to S$16.5 million.

Investment holding company Pacific Century Regional Developments, owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka Shing's son Richard Li, posted a 4.4 per cent slide in full-year earnings to S$86.98 million.

That was despite turnover for the 12 months ended Dec 31 climbing 13.1 per cent to S$12.95 million. The bottom line sank due to a drop in the share of profit from associates, which made up the bulk of net profit for the group.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
4 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
5 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening