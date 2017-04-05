You are here
Stocks to watch: Swiber, Oxley, SIA Engineering
THE following stocks may be in focus on Tuesday:
Swiber Holdings: The company said on Tuesday its lead independent director, Yeo Jeu Nam, has resigned "to pursue personal interest".
Oxley Holdings: The property developer said on Tuesday it has agreed with two buyers to grant overriding reversionary leases for certain private flats at the Royal Wharf Development for about £18.5 million (S$32.2 million).
SIA Engineering: The mainboard-listed company on Wednesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Stratasys, a 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, to establish a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of 3D printed products for commercial aviation.