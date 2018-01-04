Sunpower Group wins 34.98m yuan contract, its first in flue gas desulphurisation market

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group's wholly owned subsidiary Jiangsu Sunpower Technology Co has been awarded a 34.98 million yuan (S$7.2 million) contract - its first in the flue gas desulphurisation market.

The group will provide engineering, procurement and construction services to Yangquan Coal Industry Group Taiyuan Chemical New Material Co.

The project will make use of ammonia desulphurisation technology, a proprietary technology owned by the group.

The deal is expected to have a positive impact on the company's results for the 2018 financial year, it said in a press release on Thursday.

"This contract win underscores our strong technology capability in the smog governance industry, laying a solid foundation for the group to expand our footprint into the flue gas desulphurisation business - a growing industry bolstered by increased environmental protection initiatives adopted by the Chinese government," said Guo Hongxin, the chairman of Sunpower Group.