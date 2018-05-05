Sunpower secures 80m yuan of environmental equipment contracts

ENVIRONMENTAL protection solutions specialist Sunpower Group has secured 80 million yuan (S$16.76 million) of environmental equipment manufacturing contracts from a subsidiary of Shanghai-listed TBEA Co Ltd.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Sunpower Presure Vessels Equipment Manufacturing Co, will supply to Xinjiang Xinte fluidised bed reactors and heat exchangers for the latter's upgrading project of its high-purity polysilicon plant.

The equipment will be delivered this year and will positively impact the group's performance for the current financial year, Sunpower said.

Executive chairman Guo Hongxin said the sizeable contract from TBEA, a repeat customer, further seals their close and longstanding relationship.

The group has secured contracts worth 500 million yuan with Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology Co - a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed GCL-Poly Energy Holdings - and other polysilicon companies this year, he added.

"Moving forward, we will continue to dedicate resources to this space, while building on existing relationships with customers and leveraging our proprietary technologies and strong track record to further increase our market share in diverse industries."