Swissco creditors to meet on Jan 30 over scheme of arrangement

THE judicial managers of Swissco Holdings said on Friday that the court meeting of the creditors will be held on Jan 30, 2018 to consider the Scheme of Arrangement proposed to the creditors.
Swissco, a rig and vessel chartering company, had applied to be placed under judicial management in November last year amid a sea of red ink, after its main lenders rejected its debt restructuring plan.
