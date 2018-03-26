You are here

Technics Oil and Gas gets extension to hold AGM by Sept 15

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 11:06 AM
THE judicial manager of Technics Oil and Gas Ltd said the company has been granted an extension of time from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) to hold its 2018 annual general meeting (AGM) by Sept 15.

It is also granted the time extension to lay its financial statements for the full financial year ended Sept 30 at the AGM, Deloitte & Touche LLP said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Technics shares have been suspended from trading since June 2016 and the group was placed under judicial management since July 25, 2016.

