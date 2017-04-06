You are here

Telstra announces A$1 billion bond issue

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 14:31
AUSTRALIA-BASED Telstra on Thursday announced a AS$1 billion (S$1.06 billion) bond issue under its Debt Issuance Program Offering Circular dated March 31, 2017.

It comprises the following tranches: A$300 million four-year fixed rate notes with a coupon of 2.90 per cent maturing on April 19, 2021; A$150 million four-year floating rate notes with a coupon of three-month BBSW (Bank Bill Swap reference rate) + 0.82 per cent maturing on April 19, 2021; and A$550 million 10-year fixed rate notes with a coupon of 4 per cent maturing on April 19, 2027.

Telstra said it will use the proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes.

