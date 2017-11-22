You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 12:09 PM
UPDATED Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 12:45 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

star2.jpg
Temasek Holdings' deemed interest in StarHub, Singapore's second largest telco after Singtel, has been reduced to 55.97 per cent, from 56.02 per cent.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

DBS Group Holdings sold 900,000 shares of StarHub, Singapore's second-largest telco after SingTel, for about S$2.45 million on Nov 13, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

The aggregate proceeds suggest an average unit price of S$2.73, a 4 per cent discount to StarHub's S$2.84 closing price on Nov 13. StarHub shares were trading at S$2.85 as at Tuesday's mid-day break.

As a result of the sale, Singapore government investment firm Temasek Holdings' deemed interest in StarHub was reduced to 55.97 per cent, from 56.02 per cent. DBS, Singapore's largest local bank by market value, is an associate company of Temasek.

Temasek noted that DBS is an independently managed company, and that it became aware of the stock sale only when informed by DBS. Temasek, which does not own any StarHub stock directly, is also deemed to be interested in shares of StarHub held by Singapore Technologies Telemedia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sale took place a few days before StarHub said chief executive officer Tan Tong Hai would leave his post from May next year to pursue his own interest. No replacement has been named, and the telecommunications firm will embark on "a global executive search" for his successor.

Mr Tan, 54, joined StarHub in 1999. He worked with Pacific Internet and Singapore Computer Systems before returning to become StarHub Chief Operating Officer in January 2009. He was was promoted as CEO and Executive Director of StarHub in 2013, replacing Neil Montefiore.

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow

BT_20171121_JQNETS21BOX_3185707.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Banking & Finance

Nets invests S$30m to launch unified e-payments platform

Nov 21, 2017
Energy & Commodities

Trafigura launches inventory-backed bonds from Singapore

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
4 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
5 Mayfair Gardens sold en bloc to Oxley Holdings subsidiary for S$311 million
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

mas logo.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS may force large banks to open payment rails for interoperability

star2.jpg
Nov 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 21, 2017
SME

E50 Awards celebrates future-ready local enterprises; Onn Wah Precision Engineering bags top prize

Nov 21, 2017
Transport

SMRT collision: Service disruption on 17 East-West Line stations to accelerate resignalling project

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening