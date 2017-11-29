You are here

Thai Beverage acquires remaining 49% of Vietnam F&B

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 9:44 PM
THAI Beverage Public Company has acquired the remaining 49 per cent stake in a Vietnamese management consultancy firm that it does not yet own for 98 million Vietnamese dong (S$5,794).

This makes the firm, Vietnam F&B Alliance Investment Joint Stock Company, an indirect associated company of Thai Beverage.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday evening, the group said that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary BeerCo Ltd purchased the stake from a third party shareholder.

Vietnam F&B was incorporated on Sept 27 this year for the purpose of management consultancy and investment holding activities.

The acquisition was funded through internal cashflows, and is not expected to have any material adverse impact on Thai Beverage's earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the current financial year.

