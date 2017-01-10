You are here
The Ascott positions itself for growth and tie-ups with global firms
It aims to have 80,000 units by 2020, from 52,000 units today. It wants to expand in the US and enter Africa
Singapore
SERVICED-residence operator The Ascott is banking on innovation, partnerships and new capabilities as it positions itself for the future in a dynamic operating environment.
This includes tie-ups with online vacation rental business Tujia and Ali Baba-backed Alitrip, as
