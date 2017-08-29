You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky clarify proposed acquisition of Sloane Court Hotel, Balmoral site

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 21:34
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

BUILDING construction and civil engineering groups Tiong Seng Holdings and Ocean Sky International on Tuesday issued a clarification on their proposed acquisition of Sloane Court Hotel and an adjoining site in Balmoral Road for S$80.5 million.

Both companies said that the proposed acquisition - which was announced on Monday - is only in respect of the properties and land within the subject sites, which are 17 Balmoral Road (Lot 138C of Town Subdivision 26) and Lot 99899P of Town Subdivision 26.

In separate filings to Singapore Exchange, Tiong Seng and Ocean Sky said: "The proposed acquisition (including the agreement in relation thereto) does not cover or affect the business of the vendors of the subject sites or any goodwill that the vendors might have in the name of the hotel or other business of the vendors."

On Monday, Tiong Seng and Ocean Sky announced that they have formed a joint venture, TSky Development, to buy the two sites and redevelop them into a 12-storey condominium comprising about 80 units.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170829_LMXMERGER29L2UY_3059716.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Real Estate

Second agency merger in two months fans talk of further consolidation

Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Sept 23 will be polling day if enough candidates for a contest

file6uefyvka6exr7cdh1z1.jpg
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Airbnb offers concessions to get home-sharing rules relaxed
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 S'pore electric supercar shows blossoming of what country can do
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky unit to buy Sloane Court Hotel
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

map.JPG
Aug 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar rallies for the fourth day on safe haven appeal

Aug 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse sued by billionaire in Singapore and New Zealand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening