Trading in Trek 2000 to resume on Sept 11

Singapore
SHARES in mainboard-listed Trek 2000 International will resume trading on Sept 11, with some of its senior and former management undertaking to observe a moratorium on trading their shares in the company. The counter will commence trading at 9am on Monday, Trek said in a filing
