Trading sombre ahead of US jobs report

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
SHARES in the local bourse trended downwards for the fourth straight session ahead of key US jobs report as the risk-off mode persisted despite some semblance of stability in Wall Street overnight Wednesday.
The key Straits Times Index slipped 9.07 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,388.14
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo