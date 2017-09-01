Treasury head resigns as firm slashes jobs

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
NOBLE Group's treasury head has quit the company, at a time when the Singapore-listed commodities trader is slimming down drastically to its core Asian coal-trading business.
Group treasurer Wildrik de Blank's exit is the most high profile departure at Noble since Yusuf
