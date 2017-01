Technology provider Trek 2000 International has appointed a new chief financial officer.

TECHNOLOGY provider Trek 2000 International has appointed a new chief financial officer.

Tan Kuok Keong, 40, assumes the new role at Trek 2000 from Jan 5. He was previously group financial controller at Renewable Energy Asia Group Limited.

Prior to that, he was a audit senior manager at KPMG Singapore from July 2009 to September 2015.