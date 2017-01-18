You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Trendlines Group must show it can build great companies
Stock price has been languishing either because of insufficient understanding of its business or poor public investor appetite for incubators
THE Trendlines Group, an Israel-based medtech incubator listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has received a shot in the arm of up to S$2.2 million from Spring Singapore.
The grant that its subsidiary Trendlines Medical Singapore will receive from the enterprise development agency of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg