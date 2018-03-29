You are here

UMS plans to buy 70% in metal alloys specialist

Thu, Mar 29, 2018 - 7:42 PM
UMS Holdings - which provides engineering services to the original equipment manufacturers of semiconductors - on Thursday said it plans to acquire 70 per cent of non-ferrous metal alloys specialist Starke Singapore Pte Ltd. The purchase price has not been determined.

The agreement was inked through a memorandum of understanding.

