United Engineers Q1 net profit up 3% to S$9m

UNITED Engineers (UE) has posted a net profit of S$9 million in the first quarter, up 3 per cent from a restated net profit of S$8.72 million in the same period last year as operating losses from its property development division narrowed while operating profit from its engineering and distribution business tripled.

Revenue in the three months ended March 31 was S$105.25 million, down 1 per cent from a restated S$106.11 million in the same period last year after retrospective adjustments arising from the new SFRS financial reporting framework.

Revenue from property rental and hospitality fell 5 per cent from a year earlier to S$31.3 million. Operating profit before interest for the division also fell 5 per cent to S$16.4 million on lower revenue and profit contribution from UE BizHub West. UE BizHub West had initially been flagged for possible redevelopment, but UE said in April that it may be better to carry on operations for now.

Property development revenue dipped 2 per cent to S$12.7 million, with operating losses narrowing 81 per cent to S$0.5 million on the back of higher contributions from the sale of property units from completed phases of Chengdu Orchard Villa.

Engineering and distribution revenue rose 7 per cent to S$29.9 million on higher contribution from UE's systems integration business, O'Connor's. Operating profit for the division tripled to S$2.7 million due mainly to project completion with higher profit margins from O'Connor's.

For the manufacturing business, revenue fell 11 per cent to S$19 million while operating profit fell 78 per cent to S$0.2 million in Q1 2018 from S$0.9 million in Q1 2017. UE explained that certain existing precision engineering manufacturing programmes had reached their end-of-life, whereas new programmes had yet to reach mass production volumes.

Earnings per share was 1.4 Singapore cents, unchanged from the same period a year earlier.

Net asset value per share was S$3.11 as at March 31, up from S$3.09 as at Dec 31 last year.

UE said in a statement: "The group intends to embark on asset enhancement initiatives for its investment properties in Singapore and may make selective acquisitions if and when such opportunities arise."

Last month, UE told shareholders that it aims to spruce up UE BizHub City, formerly UE Square, to raise the efficiency of its net lettable area.

On its China projects, UE said on Monday: "In China, the property cooling measures have brought about a relative slowdown in activity in certain cities, but the demand for good-quality housing remains and the property market may continue to see sustainable growth in the longer term."

UE shares closed unchanged at S$2.67 on Monday before the results were announced.