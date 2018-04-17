You are here

UOB teams up with China fintech to grow credit assessment in SE Asia

The JV Avatec aims to tackle the under-banked market in the region
Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BT_20180417_JLUOB170S7M_3397984.jpg
From left: Pintec president Zhou Jing, Pintec founder and chief executive William Wei, Avatec's chief executive-designate Dennis Tan, UOB's head of Regional Digital Bank and Strategic Initiatives Dennis Khoo, and UOB's head of Group Retail Credit Vincent Lim at the launch of Avatec.
PHOTO: UOB

Singapore

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB), which has the largest South-east Asia network of the three Singapore banks, has tied up with an emerging Chinese fintech firm to tackle the under-banked market of South-east Asia.

This is likely the first such collaboration for a regional bank

