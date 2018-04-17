You are here
UOB teams up with China fintech to grow credit assessment in SE Asia
The JV Avatec aims to tackle the under-banked market in the region
Singapore
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB), which has the largest South-east Asia network of the three Singapore banks, has tied up with an emerging Chinese fintech firm to tackle the under-banked market of South-east Asia.
This is likely the first such collaboration for a regional bank
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg