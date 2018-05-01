You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

UOB to sell certain assets of its global wholesale banknotes business to Travelex

Mon, Apr 30, 2018 - 9:28 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has entered into a deal with foreign exchange company Travelex Currency Exchange to sell certain assets of its global wholesale banknotes business.

The sale, which is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year, will include UOB's proprietary banknotes software and certain fixed assets, in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

With the sale, the bank will cease its global wholesale banknotes business as it is not a strategic focus in the bank's long-term plan, UOB said.

UOB shares finished S$0.70 or 2.4 per cent higher at S$30.14 on Monday before the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BP_DBS_010518_2.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shares shoot past S$30 on 21% surge in Q1 earnings

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: DBS, IndoAgri, Innopac, Manulife US Reit, Raffles Medical Group
2 Crowdfunding firm sold S$6.9m sham invoices
3 DBS Q1 net profit jumps 26% to S$1.52b
4 Malaysia vote result complicated by jump in candidates for seats
5 Deutsche Bank unveils yet another turnaround plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180501_JAUNION1_3419280.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore union membership bucks sliding global trend

BT_20180501_YMROBOTS1_3419211.jpg
May 1, 2018
Technology

Rise of the machines needs to be matched with rise in skills

BT_20180501_STMAY1T6FK_3419203.jpg
May 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Good prospects for economy in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20180501_ABDYSON1_3418951.jpg
May 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Man and machine are bosom buddies at Dyson's Tuas facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening