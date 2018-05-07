You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

US dollar hits 2018 high despite weaker jobs data

Mon, May 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE US dollar leaped to its highest levels this year against a basket of currencies on Friday despite disappointing US employment data for April, before dropping back to trade little changed.

The US economy added fewer jobs than expected and although the unemployment rate dropped to near a 17-1/2-year low of 3.9 per cent, this was because some jobless Americans left the labour force. Average hourly earnings rose four cents, or 0.1 per cent, last month after gaining 0.2 per cent in March. That left the annual increase in average hourly earnings at 2.6 per cent.

"It is probably a pause, but it is nothing to stop the market," said Steven Englander, head of research and strategy at Rafiki Capital in New York. The US dollar index jumped to 92.90, the highest level since Dec 28, before falling back to 92.566, near where it was trading before the data was released.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The greenback also broke above parity with the Swiss franc, rising as high as 1.0022 francs. The US dollar has gained as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will continue raising rates while other central banks, including the European Central Bank (ECB), will act more slowly. "The story in the last few days has been the disappointment over the ECB and the UK to start raising interest rates in the wake of the Fed, and unless we see data picking up meaningfully, the dollar will outperform in the coming weeks," said Gavin Friend, senior markets strategist at NAB in London.

The sharp recent rise in the US dollar took hedge funds and other investors by surprise. They had built up record short bets on the US dollar and were forced to cover some of those positions, lifting the greenback even more.

Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, sees further upside in the greenback as likely limited, however, saying that pessimism over other economies may be overdone. "I think the economies are strong enough in those countries to keep central banks on track to keep normalising monetary policy," he added. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust Q2 distributable income rises 3% to A$25.9m

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust Q2 distributable income rises 3% to A$25.9m

United Engineers Q1 net profit up 3% to S$9m

Keppel Corp's subsidiaries to divest Shenyang project for 503m yuan

HC Surgical taps IPO proceeds for equity stake in endoscopy practice

Hiap Hoe issues profit warning for Q1

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_070518_1.jpg
May 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors

BT_20180507_SWFOOD7_3425764.jpg
May 7, 2018
Consumer

foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray

BP_Roy Reite_070518_2.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Roles of independent directors, auditors back in spotlight

Most Read

1 Buyers with HDB addresses acquiring taste for pricier condos
2 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
3 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab unveils 3 new services for users, of which 2 are built on Uber's previous offerings

BP_Grab_070518_91.jpg
May 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 7, 2018
Transport

Grab cuts back on customer discounts and driver incentives

BP_OCBC_070518_37.jpg
May 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening