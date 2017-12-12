US dollar snaps 5-day rising streak

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
THE dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Monday, snapping a five-day rising streak as investors took profits before a US central bank meeting this week, and the Swedish crown fell on pension-related outflows.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo