Valuemax found probable criminal breach of trust by outlet employee

PAWNBROKING chain Valuemax Group Limited has discovered, through internal review, a probable case of criminal breach of trust by an outlet employee, with net amount of loss to the group after insurance expected to be less than S$10,000.

A police report has been filed on Aug 17, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday.

To the best of the company's knowledge, this is an isolated case where none of the pledges at the outlet were affected.

"The company will monitor the progress of the police investigation and make further announcements when necessary," it said.