Vard Holdings to build car and passenger ferry for Norwegian public transport firm

MAINBOARD-LISTED Vard Holdings has secured a contract for the construction of one car and passenger ferry for Boreal, a public transport provider in Norway.

The ferry features a fully electrical battery solution for continuous electric operations, and is specially designed for environmentally friendly operations in the Norwegian fjords.

The hull of the vessel will be built by Vard Braila in Romania. Delivery of the ferry is scheduled from Vard Brevik in Norway in the third quarter of 2019. The ferry will start operating in Norway from January 2020.