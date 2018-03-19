You are here

BT EXCLUSIVE

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

Gas piping firm hopes to start cylinder LNG and electricity business in city-state
Mon, Mar 19, 2018
"We see LNG as a rapid and fast-growing area we should tap," says GasHub CEO Aviers Lim.
Singapore

GASHUB, which is pulling its reverse takeover plans in Australia for a listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has big plans for the city-state this year. The Singapore gas piping firm plans to start selling liquefied natural gas (LNG) to industrial users in small cylinders,

