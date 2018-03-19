You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing
Gas piping firm hopes to start cylinder LNG and electricity business in city-state
Singapore
GASHUB, which is pulling its reverse takeover plans in Australia for a listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), has big plans for the city-state this year. The Singapore gas piping firm plans to start selling liquefied natural gas (LNG) to industrial users in small cylinders,
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg